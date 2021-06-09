DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Texas

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Deegan is making her 12th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and her first start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The Ford driver will start from the 12th position on Saturday afternoon in the No. 1 Toter F-150.

The Texas track will be Deegan’s second consecutive mile-and-a-half track after finishing 13th two weeks ago at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The California native started 12th at Charlotte after qualifying was cancelled due to rain. Deegan ran in the top-10 in her first start at the mile-and-a-half track, but was relegated to a 13th-place finish after several late-race cautions.

The rookie driver has five career truck starts at mile-and-a-half tracks with a best finish of 13th earned at Charlotte and Kansas Speedway in Kansas.

Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has six career wins at Texas with his most recent victory captured in 2013 with Jeb Burton. The other five of Hillman's wins were earned with Todd Bodine in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.

