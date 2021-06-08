Kraus, MHR Ready To Contend For Win In Texas

Derek Kraus and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team aim to contend for the win with the No. 19 Hunter Nation Toyota Tundra when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to the Lone Star State for the SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Kraus heads to the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth eager to build on his most recent performance, when he charged to an eighth-place finish on a similar 1.5-mile track, Charlotte Motor Speedway, on May 28.

As a rookie last year, Kraus had strong finishes in two series visits to Texas Motor Speedway – coming away with an 11th-place finish in July and a ninth-place finish in October. The team has had a fast Tundra again this year and they are working hard to match the kind of consistent finishes they had in 2020.

Saturday’s race is the only visit this year to Texas Motor Speedway for the Camping World Truck Series. Last month, the series competed in Texas at the Circuit of the Americas – as NASCAR made its inaugural visit to the massive road course in Austin.

In advance of this week’s race, Kraus is slated to participate in a meet-and-greet with Hunter Nation at the Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine on Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. His No. 19 Hunter Nation Toyota Tundra will be on display, along with the MHR hauler.

Along with Hunter Nation serving as the primary sponsor, NAPA AUTO PARTS will have strong associate branding on the MHR entry at Texas.

With NASCAR taking another step this week toward returning events to normal, the MHR team looks forward to welcoming more VIP garage guests to the track.

Derek Kraus – About this week

What are your thoughts as you prepare for the race at Texas Motor Speedway?

“We’re anxious to go to Texas. We ran well there in both events last year. We’ve had a fast Tundra this year and we’re confident of getting a great finish. We’re also looking forward to a special appearance with Hunter Nation on Thursday.”

MHR PR