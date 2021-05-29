Late-Race Incident Spoils Solid Day For Drew Dollar At Charlotte

At the break, Dollar radioed to his Sunbelt Rentals crew that his Tundra was free on entry and corner exit. Crew chief Mardy Lindley summoned his rookie driver to pit road during the break for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Prior to the second stage going green, Dollar was told that he was running top-three lap times. He would start the second stage from the 21st position.

During the second caution period, Dollar worked his way up to the 17th position and radioed that his Sunbelt Rentals Tundra was “tight in corner entry and loose off the corner.” Lindley elected to keep Dollar on the racetrack to restart in the 14th position.

On lap 56, Dollar narrowly avoided a three-truck incident coming off Turn 4. Dollar was scored in the 16th position before Lindley summoned him to pit road for four fresh tires, fuel and adjustments. Dollar would restart from the 17th position and was told to be conservative on the restart due to it being a one-lap dash to the end of the stage.

Dollar finished the stage in the 17th position.