Late-Race Incident Spoils Solid Day For Drew Dollar At Charlotte

Despite running in the top 10 in the final stage, Drew Dollar was credited with a 20th-place finish after receiving damage from an accident with 20 laps remaining in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.
Stage One Recap
With qualifying canceled due to weather and the field set according to the rulebook, Drew Dollar started from the 17th position. Due to the Sunbelt Rentals team going to a backup after practice, Dollar had to start at the rear of the field.
With the stage running from green to green-checkered, Dollar finished the stage in the 23rd position.
Stage Two Recap:
At the break, Dollar radioed to his Sunbelt Rentals crew that his Tundra was free on entry and corner exit. Crew chief Mardy Lindley summoned his rookie driver to pit road during the break for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Prior to the second stage going green, Dollar was told that he was running top-three lap times. He would start the second stage from the 21st position.
During the second caution period, Dollar worked his way up to the 17th position and radioed that his Sunbelt Rentals Tundra was “tight in corner entry and loose off the corner.” Lindley elected to keep Dollar on the racetrack to restart in the 14th position.
On lap 56, Dollar narrowly avoided a three-truck incident coming off Turn 4. Dollar was scored in the 16th position before Lindley summoned him to pit road for four fresh tires, fuel and adjustments. Dollar would restart from the 17th position and was told to be conservative on the restart due to it being a one-lap dash to the end of the stage.
Dollar finished the stage in the 17th position.
Final Stage Recap:
During the break, Lindley kept Dollar on the racetrack to start the final stage from the 10th position.
Prior to his green flag stop on lap 103, Dollar radioed that his Sunbelt Rentals Tundra was “tight on corner entry and loose from the center off.” Lindley brought Dollar onto pit road and the over-the-wall crew changed four tires, added fuel and made adjustments.
While trying to avoid a slower truck off Turn 4 with 20 laps remaining, Dollar was clipped from behind and went for a spin. Dollar received damage to the tailgate of his Sunbelt Rentals Tundra. Dollar was brought to pit road twice to fix the damage to the Sunbelt Rentals Tundra. Dollar would restart at the tail end of the field due to pitting before pit road was open.
Despite starting at the tail of the field, Dollar would finish in the 20th position.
N.C. Education Lottery 200 Recap
John Hunter Nemechek captured his third victory of 2021 and ninth of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career beating Carson Hocevar to the stripe by 0.419 seconds. Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.
There were five cautions for 31 laps. There were 11 lead changes among nine different drivers.
How Dollar's KBM Teammates Fared:
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Toyota, finished first.
Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished sixth.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
After 10 races, the No. 51 team sits third on the owner’s championship standings, just 63 points behind the No. 4 team.
Next Race
The No. 51 returns to the track with Dollar when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series resumes action on Saturday, June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Live coverage will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM at 1 p.m. ET.