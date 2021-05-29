NCWTS: John Hunter Nemechek wins third race of season at Charlotte

John Hunter Nemechek won Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nemechek was able to hold off late charging Carson Hocevar in second to win at Charlotte.

“How about this crowd? It’s awesome to have all you guys back. It’s spot cool to have the crowd here,” Nemechek told FS1 post-race.

Driver No. 4 had a good margin over second place when his truck was hit from debris from a bad wreck involving Johnny Sauter and Trey Hutchens III on Lap 115 of Lap 134.

Despite the damage to the roof of Nemechek’s truck, he was able to hold off Carson Hocevar in the final 10 laps for his ninth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory.

“Second is bittersweet, You’re the first loser but you also run second. It’s a good points day,” Carson Hocevar told FS1 post-race.

With his win on Friday, Nemechek picks up the final $50,000 bonus from the Triple Truck Challenge.

Rounding out the top five were Carson Hocevar in second, Ben Rhodes in third, Stewart Friesen in fourth and Todd Gilliland in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Chandler Smith in sixth, Ty Majeski in seventh, Derek Kraus in eighth, Austin Hill in ninth and Zane Smith in tenth.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will head into Texas Motor Speedway in the running of the SpeedyCash.com 200 on Saturday, June 12th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: Sheldon Creed

Stage 2 Winner: Zane Smith

Race Winner: John Hunter Nemechek