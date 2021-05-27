Spencer Davis ready for redemption in Charlotte return

Set to make his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of the season in Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Spencer Davis is seeking redemption.



Last year, Davis had hopes to shine with his family-owned Spencer Davis Motorsports (SDM) team, but a transmission issue hindered the team’s performance and left them with a disappointing 40th place finish.



Fast forward 12 months later, Davis believes his team is in a much better place and ready to deliver in one of the most anticipated races of the 2021 NCWTS season.



“Charlotte is such a huge race for a variety of reasons,” said Davis. “Everyone wants to go there and do well because it’s the centerpiece race of the Truck Series schedule – but it’s also a chance to shine in the backyard of so many teams, including ours.



“The place is extremely fast, but I enjoy the speed. The track has numerous characteristics as well which can make it a driver’s race track. Thankfully, we have practice and qualifying before the race on Friday night, so we have an opportunity to dial in our No. 11 INOX Supreme Lubricants Toyota Tundra.”



Davis sat on the sidelines last weekend for the series’ most recent race at Circuit of the Americas while road course racing standout Camden Murphy took the driving controls. Despite a soaked race day which included qualifying and racing on wet weather tires, Murphy contended for a top-10 finish but was spun late.



He recovered to finish a modest 19th. While not quite a top-10, Davis was more than satisfied with Murphy’s performance.



“Camden did everything we asked him off and then some,” added Davis. “The conditions were not ideal last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, but as a team, we charged through the challenges and we have some much-welcomed momentum to carry us to Charlotte after our Darlington hiccup.”



Inching closer towards the second half of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, Davis says his Mooresville, N.C.-based team continues to make huge strides and expects the family-owned organization to rise up during the upcoming stretch.



“We’ve put a lot of emphasis on our Charlotte truck – not only because it’s such a huge race, but it is a place where it can give us a lot of notes for some of the upcoming races on the schedule, including Texas Motor Speedway. Our goal is a top-15 or better on Friday night and I hope we can deliver.”



In February, SDM announced that INOX Supreme Lubricants will serve as the team’s primary partner this season.



INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.



The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.



A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.



“Excited to have a long-time friendship turn into a season-long partnership with INOX Supreme Lubricants,” said Davis. “I can’t thank Angel and James at INOX enough for their continued support and partnership with our small team.



“We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped bring this all together.”



Entering Charlotte, Davis, 22, has 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).



For more on Spencer Davis, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Davis Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@spencerdavis_29) and Twitter (@spencerdavis_29).



Stay connected with Spencer Davis Motorsports on Instagram (@teamsdm11) and Twitter (@teamSDM11).



The N.C. Education Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 10th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., May 28th from 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag a short time later after 8:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



Spencer Davis PR