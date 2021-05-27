LiftKits4Less Partner with Sheldon Creed and GMS Racing

GMS Racing officials announced today that LiftKits4Less.com will sponsor Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado for 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season beginning in Friday night's event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"I'm extremely thankful to LiftKits4Less.com for coming on board with us this season," said Creed. "Our team is competitive week in and week out and I'm excited for the opportunity to get our LiftKits4Less.com Silverado in victory lane."

"We are very excited about the opportunity to support GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Sheldon Creed as our driver. We got an up-close look at his talent level as we watched him win the LiftKits4Less.com Darlington 200 in early May of this year." commented Christopher Davenport, founder and president of LiftKits4Less.com.

The No. 2 LiftKits4Less.com Chevrolet Silverado will debut in Friday night's North Carolina Education lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race will air live on FS1 and MRN.

GMS Racing PR