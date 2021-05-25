DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Charlotte

Deegan makes her 10th start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 1 Toter F-150 on Friday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
Last Saturday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Deegan started 28th at the 3.426 mile road course race. She survived wet track conditions, a spin and an evasive move to miss a competitor's stopped truck in the middle of the track to bring her Monster Energy F-150 home to a 14th-place finish.
Deegan participated in a NASCAR rookie test at Charlotte in April.
The California native has four starts in her young Truck Series career at mile-and-a-half venues.
The Truck Series will have a full day of activity on Friday with practice and qualifying before the race.
Check out Deegan's YouTube channel for her vlog which covers her NASCAR rookie test at Charlotte Motor Speedway in April.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Gray makes his 10th start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season on Friday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
At Circuit of the Americas last weekend, the Ford Performance No. 15 team struggled with mechanical issues after having to perform an engine change on Saturday morning and ultimately finished 31st in the inaugural event.
The 21-year-old has two career starts the Charlotte Motor Speedway including a 20th-place finish in the NCWTS race last season and a sixth-place run in the ARCA Menards Series event in 2019.
This weekend will mark the first time Seth Smith has served as a crew chief at Charlotte. He has called the shots for seven previous races at speedways between 1-2 miles in length with one top-10 finish.