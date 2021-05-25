Drew Dollar - No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Charlotte Preview

What has it been like waiting to get back in a truck?

“I’ve been really excited to get back behind the wheel of the Tundra. I’ve had a lot of races in the ARCA car in the meantime, so that’s kept me sharp. I’ve had a lot of simulator time as well and a lot of time to study for the races coming up. I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel of the Tundra this weekend.”

You participated in the ARCA test at Charlotte a couple weeks ago. How did that go? How will that help you this weekend?

“The ARCA test a couple of weeks ago I feel like will be beneficial just to have already seen the track in person in the Camry. The speeds are going to be a little bit different, but I think the lines are going to be similar. Obviously, the track is the exact same, so that will be good. It will be good for me to have some notes going into the race. We have practice so that will help me get up to speed.”

How important will it be for you to have practice this weekend at Charlotte?

“Having 50 minutes of practice is going to be pretty big for me. I’ve never been in a truck before on a 1.5-mile track. Daytona is so different. Just to be able to familiarize myself with my Sunbelt Tundra and kind of figure out how to run it around a mile-and-a-half will be really beneficial for me.”

What does it mean to have Sunbelt on your Tundra this weekend?