Kraus, MHR Working Hard For Strong Finishes

Derek Kraus has been fast in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, but hasn’t always had the finishes to show for it. He and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team know that the best way to turn that around is to put their No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus / NAPA AutoCare Toyota Tundra in Victory Lane.

They’re confident they can get that done when the Camping World Truck Series races under the lights at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

The race on the 1.5-mile quad oval is the 10th event on a 22-race schedule this year. As the series approaches the midway point of the season, the MHR team is working hard to come on strong in the second half. They look to build on the positive performances they have had and put themselves in contention for the win at each event.

Kraus had a 16th-place finish a year ago in his only start at Charlotte, without practice and qualifying – as the series returned to competition following the race stoppage because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He went on to finish 11th in the series championship standings as a rookie in 2020, with three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 23 starts.

As part of a sales promotion with partner NAPA Power Premium Plus, Kraus and MHR co-owner Bill McAnally will do a few visits to NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare shops on Thursday afternoon for the Dickson Group.

MHR will have great support at Friday’s event from NAPA Charlotte District Manager Robert Goldenstein and the Dickson NAPA Group, working with Ralph Dickson in planning sponsor activation that will include a VIP garage group and a guest crew member.

Derek Kraus – About this week

What are your thoughts as you prepare for the Charlotte race?

“We’ve had fast trucks this year. The team is continuing to work hard and we’re confident that we will start getting the finishes to show for it.”

BMR PR