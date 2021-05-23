DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: COTA

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 Start: 28th Finish: 14th Deegan started the road course race from the 28th spot after qualifying this morning at Circuit of the Americas. By the end of the first stage, Deegan was up to the 21st position and reported her Monster Energy F-150 was tight in the center under the rainy conditions. She pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help loosen her truck up. Unfortunately, the rookie driver received a penalty for a crew member over the wall too soon and was forced to start at the rear of the field for Stage 2.

In the second stage on lap 22, Deegan made a scheduled green-flag pit stop from the 20th spot for fuel, four tires and adjustments. The Ford driver finished Stage 2 25th, but the most recent pit stop allowed her to not pit during the break which moved her up to the 15th position to start the final stage.

Early in the final stage Deegan slipped back, but as the drizzle stopped her truck came to life and she worked her way forward in the closing laps. In the last five laps, the Monster Energy driver went from 21st to 14th to close out the race.