Parker Chase Scores Career-Best Truck Finish at COTA

“It was a good run. I think we missed the setup a little bit to be honest. We rolled off eighth and the truck fell off a little bit. I had a little bit of an incident and made a mistake myself and spun kind of put us on the back foot. I lost third gear with about 15 laps to go, so we were running with three gears. We finished 18th. It was fun. I’m glad we made it out here. The rain was fun. I wish we could’ve gotten more out of the truck. I can’t thank Kyle Busch Motorsports enough for the opportunity. Those were a fun two races and hope to be back in the truck soon.”