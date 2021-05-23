John Hunter Nemechek Overcomes Penalty to Finish 12th at COTA

How did your race go today?

“We never really had the speed we had hoped for in our ROMCO Tundra this weekend in practice, the race or qualifying. We struggled pretty bad during the race and once we had to go to the tail of the field it was tough going to work back forward, but we were able to salvage a 12th-place finish. Always appreciate ROMCO’s support, they have been with me for a long time, and I had hoped to get them to victory lane today. We’ll regroup this week and try to go get us another win at Charlotte.”