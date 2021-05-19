Spencer Davis Motorsports ready to be a part of history at Circuit of the Americas

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will kick off a tripleheader weekend for NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas Saturday afternoon and Spencer Davis Motorsports hopes to be front and center of all the action in the Toyota Tundra 225.



With former Monster Jam Rookie of the Year and road course standout Camden Murphy at the helm, SDM eyes the inaugural event as a prime opportunity to earn their first top-10 of the 2021 NCWTS season.



“Going to Austin, Texas and competing at Circuit of the Americas is a big deal for NASCAR,” said team principal Spencer Davis who will return to the driving duties at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



“The NASCAR fan base certainly loves road course racing and the opportunity to compete at one of the most coveted places in the United States really puts NASCAR front and center this weekend.



“It’s a race that everyone wants to excel at and we are determined to do our part to give Camden the opportunity to do so.”



Murphy returns to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series after scoring his career-best finish earlier this season at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.



Piloting a truck fielded by NEMCO Motorsports, Murphy accelerated to the front of the field and contended for a top-five finish before circumstances beyond his control hindered his performance.



Still with his first top-15 in NASCAR Truck Series competition in the books, Murphy is happy to be at Spencer Davis Motorsports for Saturday’s race.



“I feel like Daytona was yesterday,” added Murphy. “I really can’t say enough about this Spencer Davis Motorsports team. I’ve been working with the team for a few months now and to have the chance to drive for the team I’ve been working for is really an honor. “As a team, we have expectations for the race that I think is achievable and I’d like nothing more than to bring the team home a good finish to carry us to Charlotte next weekend.”



With much of the field expected to have little to no track time around the 3.4-mile road course, Murphy is hoping his previous experience at COTA in a road racing coaching role will pay dividends throughout the weekend.



“I am very thankful to have practice and qualifying on the schedule this weekend,” added Murphy. “If the weather doesn’t get in the way, the extra track time at COTA with the Spencer Davis Motorsports team will put us in a good spot for the actual race on Saturday afternoon.



“All things considered, I think we have the opportunity to contend for a top-10 finish this weekend and that would be a huge blessing not only to me but for this team and all of our partners.”



In February, SDM announced that INOX Supreme Lubricants will serve as the team’s primary partner this season.



INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.



The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.



A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including the United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.



In addition to INOX Supreme Lubricants, Spencer Davis Motorsports welcomes Marshall Thermocouples, KSDT CPA, Wet Sounds and SimGear Simulators for the second road course of the 2021 NCWTS season.



Murphy is poised to make his 28th career NCWTS start on May 22, 2021.



Off the track, Murphy is continually active in the community, serving as an ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House Charities since 2012 and visiting numerous Ronald McDonald Houses throughout the world.



Stay connected with Spencer Davis Motorsports on Facebook (Spencer Davis Motorsports), Instagram (@teamsdm11) and Twitter (@teamSDM11).



The Toyota Tundra 225 (41 laps | 139.81 miles) is the ninth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., May 21st from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for the following morning beginning at 8:05 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 12:30 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



