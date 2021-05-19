DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: COTA

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray makes his ninth start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

Like much of the field, Saturday will be the first race of any kind at COTA for the 21-year-old driver. He has two previous road course starts in the Truck Series, both coming at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Gray joined his teammate Hailie Deegan at COTA for the Skip Barber Racing School in late April to learn the 3.426-mile road course behind the wheel of a Mustang GT in advance of this weekend's event.

Mustang GT The Ford Performance driver currently sits 18th in the series standings with seven races remaining until the playoffs begin. His best finish remains a 12th-place run at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.

Click here for Gray's career statistics. Gray on COTA: "COTA is a super tough and technical track to drive. It was really helpful to be able to attend the Skip Barber Racing School down there and see the track beforehand. I think anything you can do to familiarize yourself with the track since there are so many corners is going to pay off. I was able to work with Mike Stillwagon who has helped me before, so it was nice to work with him again to get prepared for Saturday."