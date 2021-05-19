Jordan Anderson Racing Team’s Up with Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que for NASCAR’s Inaugural Visit to Austin, Texas

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) and Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que announced today a partnership that will make Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que Austin the official hospitality partner of JAR throughout NASCAR’s Inaugural visit to Austin, Texas.



As a part of the new partnership, Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que Austin will serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS during the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pit Boss 250, and on the I Heart Mac & Cheese No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Toyota Tundra 225 on May 22nd at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).







Since 1965, the Wootan & Cooper Families have provided its World-Famous Pit Barbecue to hundreds of thousands of hungry diners over the years at its family-owned and operated restaurant in Llano, Texas.



Expanding to the Texas State Capital in 2016, Cooper’s Old Time Pit-Bar-B-Que celebrates the history of Congress Avenue in the early 20th century, by bringing Texas Hill Country BBQ, live music and local flare to downtown Austin.







Cooper’s serves brisket, ribs, sausage, chicken and cabrito, but is most well-known for its two-inch-thick pork chop, sold as "The Big Chop". Smoking its meats in large rectangular pits, Cooper’s uses fast-burning mesquite wood to provide a more subtle smoky flavor opposed to slow-smoked barbecue.







Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que has six restaurants throughout Texas including Austin. Other locations include Llano, Fort Worth (Stockyards), College Station, Katy, and New Braunfels.



“Being team owner and driver, it is crucial to keep the crew and myself fed properly throughout a race weekend, just like the racecar we need premium fuel,” stated Jordan Anderson.



“Texas is famous for outstanding BBQ, and Cooper’s Old-Time Pit Bar-B-Que is the best of the best. I would like to welcome them to the team. It is going to be an exciting weekend in Austin, and we have an excellent opportunity of bringing home a pair of great finishes in both the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Car.”



For more information on Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que Austin, visit them online at CoopersBBQAustin.com, and stay updated with concerts and comedy shows by following Cooper’s Austin on social media; Facebook, Twitter, YouT ube.



Tickets for the Pit Boss 250 & Toyota Tundra 250 are still available for purchase by visiting Circuit of the Americas online at NascarAtCOTA.com/Tickets/



If you are unable to make it to Austin for the NCWTS Toyota Tundra 225 or the NXS Pit Boss 250, both races will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App starting at 1:00 PM EST. The pair will also be aired LIVE on radio with the Toyota Tundra 225 being heard on the Motor Racing Network (MRN), while the Pit Boss 250 can be heard on the Performance Radio Network (PRN), and both found on SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.



For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com , and be sure to follow the team all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

JAR PR