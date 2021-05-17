Spencer Boyd Looks in the Mirror with HairClub® Sponsorship Extension

NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd is debuting a never-before-seen paint scheme with longstanding partner HairClub, as part of their recent partnership extension. The theme, focused on building confidence when looking in the mirror, will debut on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado later this season.



“The past year has been crazy,” reflected Spencer Boyd. “Taking care of yourself has never been more important. Everyone looks in the mirror every day and I can honestly say I am more confident because of what HairClub products have done for my hair. This reverse paint scheme is certainly different but a great reminder to take care of yourself.”



This year’s partnership will have some great giveaways and fan involvement including a chance to race Spencer in a go-kart on September 18 in the Charlotte, NC area. As they did last year, HairClub is offering NASCAR fans a free hair health checkup and a free hair care kit as part of the partnership. Find a location near you at www.hairclub.com/find-a- center/.



“We asked Spencer to train with UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Forrest Griffin, last year,” said Mike Nassar, President and CEO of HairClub. “I’m not sure we’ll ask him to take any more punches, but Spencer will be giving us a look at some behind the scenes content and we may bring back Hair Wars, so stay tuned.”



NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd is a client of HairClub visiting Centers regularly and using EXT products to help his hair growth and scalp health. The Rear-View Mirror HairClub No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will make its first appearance later this season and will appear throughout the year as an associate sponsor.

Spencer Boyd PR