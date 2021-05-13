Jack Wood to Make NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at COTA

Jack Wood will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on May 22. Wood is also scheduled to pilot the No. 24 entry at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to get in a top-tier truck, especially at a racetrack like COTA," said Wood. "It's going to be a long day of learning for me, but I'm excited for the challenge. I can't thank everybody at Chevrolet and GMS enough for giving me a shot."

The Loomis, CA native has one top-five and two top-10 finishes in four ARCA Menards Series starts in 2021. Wood competed part-time win the ARCA Menards Series West in. 2019 and 2020 and collected one top-five and six top-10 finishes in eight starts last season. Wood is also part of the Drivers Edge Development class of 2021.

"Jack (Wood) is a talented young man with a bright future ahead of him," said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. "To be able to see members of the Drivers Edge Development program progress and compete at various levels of the sport is rewarding and we're excited to see what he can do in his first two truck starts."

Wood will make his debut in the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado on May 22 at COTA and will return to the seat for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28. B both races will air live on FS1 and MRN.

GMS PR