How did your race go?

“We had a really strong Safelite Tundra again tonight, especially once we got some track position and into some cleaner air. We were in line for another top-five run, just didn’t have anywhere to go once that big wreck broke out. I thought I was by it and then got hit from behind and turned right into it. Not sure what we need to do to get some luck to go our way. We had a really strong truck on the road course at Daytona earlier this year, so looking forward to our next race at COTA.”