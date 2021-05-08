Late Race Incident Spoils Corey Heim’s Series Debut At Darlington

In his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start, Corey Heim found himself running with the leaders before an accident on lap 118 derailed a solid run. When the race resumed on lap 118, Heim found himself on the inside of the front row when another competitor tapped the bumper of the JBL Tundra sending Heim into fellow KBM teammate John Hunter Nemechek. The Georgia native ended up in the middle of a 17-truck pileup with major damage all around his Toyota.

The over-the-wall crew threw everything but the kitchen sink to repair the JBL Tundra. Heim was able to run additional laps before NASCAR’s six-minute crash clock ended the JBL team’s day early on lap 147.