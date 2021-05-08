John Hunter Nemechek Rebounds for Eighth-Place Finish at Darlington

John Hunter Nemechek’s dominate day at Darlington was spoiled after an accident on the lap 118 restart when fellow KBM teammate Corey Heim was turned into the Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Tundra causing a 17-truck pileup entering Turn One. After a valiant effort by the over-the-wall crew, Nemechek was able to charge from the tail of the field in the closing laps to finish eighth.

Nemechek led 65 laps and scored the stage two win to extend his points lead over Ben Rhodes to 46 tallies heading into Circuit of the Americas.