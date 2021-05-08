Electrical Issue Sidelines Kraus At Darlington

An electrical issue sidelined Derek Kraus and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series throwback race at Darlington Raceway on Friday night.

The MHR entry featured a throwback look that honored the 2003 NAPA AUTO PARTS paint scheme that went to Victory Lane with Michael Waltrip in the Daytona 500.

Kraus was on the move early in Friday’s race. He charged from 20th on the grid to 15th in the first five laps, as he set the tone for what looked to be a great performance. His progression came to an end, however, when an electrical issue stalled his effort on Lap 38. His crew thrashed to try to diagnose the problem and make repairs on pit lane.

He was back on track on Lap 54, but was later sidelined again. He returned to competition a second time and went on to finish 35th.

Friday’s race is part of the annual NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington.

MHR welcomed to the track a special group of guests from Walker Auto & Truck’s NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The stores conducted sales programs to utilize race event tickets, suite passes and the opportunity to be a guest crew member. Kraus and team co-owner Bill McAnally visited the NAPA store in Lumberton, North Carolina – which had won a recent virtual tool sale. They held a meet-and-greet with customers and staff and Kraus helped out in delivering some parts. Their appearance was in support of NAPA Power Premium Plus, NGK, NAPA Belts & Hoses, and DENSO Radiators and AC Compressors.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about the race

Talk about your night

“We had another fast Toyota Tundra, but had nothing to show for it. Nobody gave up though and we got back out there to finish.”

BMR PR