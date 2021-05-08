DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 10th Finish: 20th Deegan started the event from the 10th spot. At the lap-16 competition caution, the Ford driver reported her F-150 was tight in the center of turns 3 and 4 while in the 17th spot. After pitting, she restarted 17th and remained in the top-25 to ultimately finish the stage 21st.

During the Stage 1 break, Deegan pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help her truck turn better. She started Stage 2 from the 22nd spot. The second stage ran under green until 10 laps to go. Deegan took the opportunity to pit and restarted 21st in a sprint to end the stage. The young driver ended the stage in 19th.

Deegan started the final stage from the 17th spot. With 41 laps to go in the stage, Deegan was in the 12th position. Under caution with 35 laps to go, Deegan pitted from 14th and restarted 23rd after varying pit strategies. Just after the green flag dropped with 30 laps to go, another caution was displayed. Deegan made evasive maneuvers to miss the melee, but another competitor made contact with Deegan’s truck from behind causing her to pit three times under caution for damage repairs.

The No. 1 Ford Performance crew worked diligently to repair Deegan’s F-150 to give her the best shot at earning a top-10 finish. She started 17th with 17 laps to go in the event. Another caution was displayed and Deegan restarted 14th with eight laps to go. The final caution of the race was displayed with a handful of laps remaining and set the field up for a green-white-checkered finish. Deegan restarted 14th but went for a spin on the frontstretch after contact with a competitor on the white flag lap. She was able to limp her No. 1 Ford Performance F-150 home to a 20th-place finish.