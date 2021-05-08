DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

|
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 11th
Finish: 33rd
- Gray started the 147-lap event from the 11th position. When caution flag waved on lap 16, the No. 15 pitted from 13th for tires, fuel and adjustments and restarted in the same position.
- The Ford Performance driver advanced three positions to 10th on the restart, but the caution flag waved once again with nine laps remaining in the stage and restacked the field. He would ultimately finish the first stage in 12th.
- After pitting for tires, fuel, air pressure and trackbar adjustments, Gray restarted Stage 2 in 12th. He worked his way up into 10th and was riding there when a caution came out on lap 80.
- The team stayed out under caution intending to earn stage points, however, the rest of the leaders pitted. With the tire disadvantage, Gray fell to 14th in the four-lap shootout to end Stage 2. He pitted for tires, fuel and minor damage repair at the stage break.
- The No. 15 F-150 would line up in 26th for the start of the final stage. Gray had worked his way back to the 14th position when he got loose and made contact with another truck on lap 110. The wreck caused enough damage to end Gray’s day and he was credited with a 33rd place finish.