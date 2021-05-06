Womply To Serve As Presenting Sponsor Of 2021 Triple Truck Challenge

Womply, a leading small business solutions provider and local commerce platform that helps small businesses access the PPP program, enters NASCAR as the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply.

Now in its third season, “The Trip” consists of three consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, beginning at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 7 (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1), where drivers compete for an additional $50,000 bonus for winning a race. If a driver wins multiple events, the bonus money increases up to $500,000 for sweeping all three races. The Trip continues at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, May 22 (1 p.m. ET on FS1) and concludes at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

“As the leader in helping small businesses access the PPP program, Womply has a timely mission to reach NASCAR’s audience,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, NASCAR Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. “With NASCAR’s brand-loyal fan base and the plethora of small and micro business involvement in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in particular, the Triple Truck Challenge is a perfect fit for Womply as presenting sponsor.”

During the 2021 Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply, the brand will be integrated throughout the program at-track, on broadcast and across digital and social media. Through this agreement, Womply will highlight its PPP Fast Lane product, which assists small businesses and self-employed workers with PPP loan applications.

“Womply believes that when small businesses win, we all win,” said Womply Founder and CEO Toby Scammell. “We identified a problem in that millions of self-employed Americans simply don’t know they qualify for PPP. We solved that with the simplicity of PPP Fast Lane and our partnership with NASCAR strategically enables us to reach a demographically and geographically diverse audience.”

Womply leads in helping small businesses and self-employed workers with their loan applications to secure PPP loans through the various lenders. The company is focused on ensuring access and prioritization of all loan sizes to all small business and self-employed workers. PPP Fast Lane is a simple, web-based data collection process aiming to simplify the PPP process by removing friction that only applies to larger businesses. PPP Fast Lane includes multiple layers of fraud prevention and identity verification, which is essential to serving PPP loans at scale in accordance with government rules.

Womply PR