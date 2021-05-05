GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Darlington Preview

Notes:

- Throwback tribute: Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado will pay tribute to Jason Leffler's 2002 ASE scheme for throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway.

- Chassis history: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 302 on Friday in Darlington. This is the same chassis that Creed led 82 laps with in September at Darlington. Creed already has one top five with this chassis at Atlanta this year and finished runner-up in the October Kansas race and third at Pocono in 2020 with this chassis.

- Playoff outlook: Creed is currently fourth in the championship standings, 83 points back from the leader and 82 points above the playoff cutoff line.

- Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has called two Camping World Trucks races at Darlington Raceway.

Quote:

"I'm hoping to have another strong run this weekend with our Jason Leffler throwback scheme. We were solid at Darlington last year, so I'm hoping we can have that same speed again on Friday."