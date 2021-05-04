Kris Wright to Honor Ron Hornaday, Jr., with Throwback Weekend Paint Scheme at Darlington Raceway

Today, Kris Wright, driver of Young's Motorsports' flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, unveiled his 2021 Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway paint scheme – in homage to Ron Hornaday, Jr.'s 2005 design.

"I wanted something epic to drive at Darlington Raceway this weekend—and this is it," Wright said.

"We wanted to do a bona fide truck throwback, not a cup or Xfinity throwback that ended up on a truck. It just doesn't feel right to intermingle schemes from one series into another series," he said. "This paint scheme hasn't been done before, and it's one of the most historic designs from the 2000s. Ron was an iconic truck series champion, and I am happy to celebrate him with a throwback in his honor."

J-Cal Designs' Justin Calvin, who designed the paint scheme, said he's thrilled with Wright's choice.

"It's a memorable throwback to Ron Hornaday Jr.'s 2005 Goodwrench Silverado, which he drove for Kevin Harvick Incorporated," he said. "It also is almost identical to Kevin Harvick's Richard Childress Racing's Goodwrench paint scheme, which Harvick ran in the cup series from 2003-2006."

Young's Motorsports' Team Principal Tyler Young said he's looking forward to seeing Wright's scheme.

"This will be a very easy truck to spot on the track. Ron Hornaday is truly a legend in the truck series and we are thrilled to honor him with this paint scheme," he said. "We're all looking forward to seeing it in action at Darlington."

Throwback Weekend kicks off Friday, May 7, at Darlington Speedway. Wright races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at 7:30 p.m. ET—but fans can vote for Wright's design now as a part of Darlington Raceway's NCWTS Throwback Fan Vote .

For more information on Kris Wright, follow him on Twitter (@krisonnascar), Facebook (@kriswrightracing) and Instagram (@kriscwright), or visit www.kriswrightmotorsports.com . For partnership opportunities, reach out to Ken Wright at (412) 977-8004 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Kris Wright Racing PR