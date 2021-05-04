Todd Gilliland to Race Black's Tire and Auto Service Championship Scheme

Todd Gilliland and Black's Tire and Auto Service will honor grassroots racing this Friday night during NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.



Gilliland will race the No. 38 Black's Tire Service Ford F-150 in the livery of the 1998 NASCAR Atlantic Seaboard Regional Champion, Charles Powell III. Powell III was the first Late Model Stock driver from Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway to win a regional title. He did it racing for Ricky Benton and the Black's Tire and Auto Service team. The black base and bright orange logo and number mirror the No. 22 Late Model that Powell III won the championship in.



"It's really cool to race a scheme that is such a big part of Black's Tire racing history," said Gilliland. "The truck looks great with the original Black's Tire logo and the orange number. I know it brings back a lot of great memories for Ricky (Benton, President of Black's Tire) and I hope we can make more memories this Friday night."



Black's Tire has a long-standing history in NASCAR, and more specifically, with the Gilliland family. Todd is the second-generation driver to carry the Black's Tire colors. The Ricky Benton-owned company has sponsored Gilliland's father, David, in numerous races throughout his career in both the NASCAR Camping World Series and the NASCAR Cup Series.



FRM PR