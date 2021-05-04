Erik Darnell Makes his Return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Darlington

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner Erik Darnell will make his return to the Series at Darlington Raceway. Darnell will race the No. 45 Northern Tool + Equipment Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports.

Darnell, a two-time winner in the Truck Series at Kansas Speedway and Michigan International Speedway, is set to make his first start in the Series since 2008.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel in the Truck Series, especially with an organization of this caliber,” said Darnell. “The support from Northern Tool + Equipment means so much to me. Darlington is a tough, but fun track, so Friday night should be a good time. Thank you to Al Niece for the opportunity.”

Darnell has 76 starts in the Truck Series, between 2004-2008 with two wins, three poles, 16 top-five and 32 top-10 finishes. In addition to his Truck Series experience, Darnell has 52 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2008-2012, with one pole, two top-five and five top-10 finishes.

“I’m so excited to have Erik behind the wheel of one of these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “We’ve been trying to get him in a truck for the past few years, so I’m thrilled that we were finally able to do it.”

Both of Darnell’s wins in the Truck Series came with Northern Tool + Equipment on board. The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry a Northern Tool + Equipment throwback scheme to commemorate those wins.

Family owned and operated Northern Tool + Equipment is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021 — the company started in the garage of its founder Don Kotula, who had a vision from the beginning of building lasting relationships by providing the right solution for every customer.

Today, Northern Tool continues its legacy of offering high quality tools and equipment for serious work across 120-plus stores and online at northerntool.com to support hardworking pros and DIYers. In addition to offering its exclusive brands such as Klutch, NorthStar and Powerhorse, Northern Tool offers STIHL, Milwaukee, Lincoln and Honda.

“We are proud to have our colors riding along with Erik, especially as Northern Tool marks our 40th anniversary this year,” said Wade Kotula, owner of Northern Tool + Equipment. “We appreciate the team at Niece Motorsports for all their work, and we are excited to have Erik at the wheel with us in Darlington.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take the green flag at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR