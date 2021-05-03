Raphael Lessard Interrupts His Nascar Season to Better Prepare for 2022

Raphael Lessard Racing announced today that Raphael Lessard will not be participating in the rest of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events. The unfavorable conditions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic on the North American economy did not allow Raphael Lessard Racing to implement their strategy in the search for funding in 2020. They are now turning their attention to preparing for the 2022 season, based on the driver's major accomplishments since his start in NASCAR, on the groundwork already established this year, and on the anticipated economic recovery on both sides of the border.

"My management team and I have always believed in our ultimate success and we still do. Over the last years, we have focused all our energies on completing full seasons in the upper echelons of NASCAR, and we have achieved that goal recently. However, we are currently in a situation where we cannot continue this season, and it's hard to accept that fact. All I have ever wanted is to be behind a steering wheel and win!" explains an emotional Raphael Lessard.

"We are not putting an end to all things racing. My dream is still to race in the Daytona 500 and see my parents sitting in the stands! We are open to opportunities and most importantly, we are working with GMS Racing to come back stronger in 2022. That is our goal! In addition, I enjoyed every moment with GMS Racing, from the preparation to the track, and I want to give special thanks to Maurice J. Gallagher (Maury), Mike Beam, Josh Wise, Chevrolet and Christopher Biby, my Agent, Chad Walter, my crew chief, Tyler Monn, my spotter and all the crew at GMS Racing," confided the man who has made racing history on several occasions.

THANKS TO ALL OF YOU!

"Right from the beginning of my career, I have owed my growth in the sport to many people: my parents, those who have travelled with me around the countries, Raphael Lessard Racing, Les Équipes Caissie-Ménard, the fans who have supported me on social and other networks, the media, the race teams who have welcomed me, and above all, the investors and partners who have believed in my talent. Without all of you, nothing would have been possible. You know some of our key supporters and I will not name them here out of respect. However, I know that they will recognize themselves," concludes Raphael Lessard.

