The over-the-wall crew put together a speedy four-tire and fuel stop with another trackbar adjustment between stages. Smith elected to start the Final Stage from the top of row six on Lap 67.

The short-run speed continued to elude the No. 18 team as Smith was scored in the 18 th position with 34 laps remaining. As team’s began to pit under green-flag conditions for their final set of sticker tires, the Safelite Tundra hit pit road on Lap 100.

When stops had cycled through with 14 laps remaining, Smith was scored in the 13 th position. With his Tundra handling the best it had all night, he was able to make his way up to the 10 th position before the fourth caution of the night slowed the field with five laps remaining.

The Georgia native lined up on the bottom of row five for the first attempt at NASCAR overtime. He had his best restart of the night, quickly making his way up to sixth before Stewart Friesen spun right in front of him. As he slowed to avoid a wreck, he would be scored 10 th when the caution flew for the fifth time.

The Safelite Tundra lined up on the top of the fifth row for the second attempt at NASCAR overtime. He made a move to the middle of the pack as the field approached Turn 1, but several trucks came together and impeded each other’s progress.

In the end, Smith would be scored with an 11 th -place finish and pick up the rookie of the race award for the fourth time this season.