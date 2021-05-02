John Hunter Nemechek Gambles Late, Finishes Fifth at Kansas Mobil 1 driver led 16 laps

John Hunter Nemechek finished fifth in the Wise Power 200 after taking a gamble by coming down pit road during the fourth caution of the evening for four scuffs. Nemechek restarted in the 11th position and worked his way up to eighth when the fifth and final caution flew off Turn 2 in the second attempt at NASCAR Overtime.

Nemechek restarted from the outside lane and attempted to gain valuable positions before contact with another competitor caused a tire to go down on the Mobil 1 Tundra.