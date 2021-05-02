DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter F-150
Start: 20th
Finish: 13th
- Deegan started the event from the 20th position. 15 laps into Stage 1 Deegan was 18th and reported her Toter F-150 was tight.
- Deegan completed Stage 1 in 15th and told the crew she just needed the front to turn better mid-corner and off.
- Deegan started Stage 2 from the 13th spot after receiving service on pit road during the break. On lap 49, the Ford driver reached the top-10.
- The California native ended Stage 2 10th and earned one bonus point. During the break, Deegan relayed to the crew that her F-150 was neutral.
- Deegan started the final stage in 12th. With 50 laps to go in the event, the Toter driver was 13th. She was back in 10th on lap 98.
- On lap 102, Deegan made a scheduled green-flag pit stop for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help loosen her truck up just a tick. After the pit sequence was complete, Deegan was 11th with 15 laps to go.
- With seven laps to go the caution was displayed while Deegan was in ninth. Deegan stayed out and restarted eighth for the green-white-checkered. However, another caution shortly after the green-flag sent the race into overtime with Deegan 13th. Deegan ultimately finished 13th.
- Deegan’s 13th-place finish in tonight’s event is her best result of the season and best result at Kansas Speedway.