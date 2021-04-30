Mike Verlander Named President and Chief Revenue Officer of Kyle Busch Motorsports

Seasoned motorsports business executive Mike Verlander will join Kyle Busch Motorsports as President and Chief Revenue Officer of the organization. In this role, Verlander will oversee operations of Kyle Busch Motorsports and The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund. Additionally, Verlander will manage the Busch family personal brands, as well as provide support to the Busch family’s other business endeavors, relying on more than 15 years’ experience in the NASCAR industry.

“We are excited to have Mike come on board to oversee our whole team,” said Kyle Busch. “There are a lot of moving pieces to make everything work together and make us all successful, and we think he is the one who can put everything together and really help us reach the next level.”

Before making this career move, Verlander most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Stewart-Haas Racing, where he oversaw all commercial aspects of the championship NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series team.

"I'd like to thank Kyle and Samantha for giving me this opportunity,” said Verlander. “It's a great step forward in my career and one that I couldn't be more excited about. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the operation that the Busch family has built, and I look forward to continuing its growth."

Beginning in 2008, Verlander spent 13 years with Stewart-Haas Racing and served on the management team that grew SHR from a two-car operation with 100 employees in 2009 to a five-car operation with 350 employees in 2021. Prior to Stewart-Haas Racing, Verlander also held sponsorship marketing and development positions at MCG Sports and Evernham Motorsports.

In the new role, Verlander will help to create managerial consistency across all Busch family holdings. In addition, he will manage business development for Busch’s brand and businesses, as well as fostering and enhancing partnership relations and continuing business growth throughout the organization.

