Spencer Davis carrying more momentum to Kansas Speedway return

On the heels of his season-best finish for Spencer Davis Motorsports two weeks ago at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Spencer Davis heads to Kansas Speedway looking to continue a strong pace for his family-owned team in Saturday night’s WISE Power 200.



In three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season – the SDM team has delivered three top-20 finishes and a season-high 11th place finish on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt with Darrell Wallace Jr.



With a solid 16th place finish under their belt in the most recent race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Davis is focused on returning to Kansas Speedway and putting his No. 11 Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota inside the top-10.



“The last month has been very positive for our team,” said Davis. “I can’t thank the guys enough on this Spencer Davis Motorsports team for their commitment and faith into building a strong and competitive team. There’s more work to be done, but I think everyone is happy with our direction.”



Davis, a native of Dawsonville, Ga. will make his third Truck Series start at Kansas and looks to improve on a track-best of 14th earned in the season of a double-header weekend of Truck Series racing last July.



“Having two races in one weekend was a huge challenge for us last year, but it was such a productive weekend, especially being able to overcome the battles we faced during the Friday night race and to bounce back on Saturday afternoon with a top-15 was a victory in itself.



“Kansas is a fun truck where momentum is key and drafting plays a big role. We should have a decent starting position for Saturday night,” added Davis. “It is going to be important for us to keep up with the handling of our No. 11 INOX Supreme Lubricants Toyota and making sure we stay on the lead lap and a chance to capitalize during Stage 3.”



In February, SDM announced that INOX Supreme Lubricants will serve as the team’s primary partner this season.



INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.



The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.



A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.



“Excited to have a long-time friendship turn into a season-long partnership with INOX Supreme Lubricants,” said Davis. “It feels great going there with a popular new scheme and an awesome sponsor, can’t thank Angel and James at INOX enough for their continued support and partnership with our small team.



“We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped bring this all together.”



When asked about the team’s recent momentum, the two-time ARCA Menards Series East winner attributed the vibe around the team to crew chief Danny Gill.



“Danny has been awesome to work with and has done a great job in helping prepare and call some great races for our Spencer Davis Motorsports team,” added Davis.



“The Truck Series is a lot more competitive than it was last year, so you are literally fighting for that next spot, but I think we have showcased over the last month that we have the equipment to battle for strong finishes and that will be our momentum to carry us to Kansas this weekend and Darlington Raceway next weekend.”



Based on metrics utilized to determine the starting lineup, Davis will start his 26th career Truck Series race from the 19th position.



Entering Kansas, Davis, 22, has 25 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).



For more on Spencer Davis, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Davis Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@spencerdavis_29) and Twitter (@spencerdavis_29).



Stay connected with Spencer Davis Motorsports on Instagram (@teamsdm11) and Twitter (@teamSDM11).



The WISE Power 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the seventh of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., May 1, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



Spencer Davis PR