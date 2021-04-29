Jordan Anderson Unveils Darlington Throwback Truck at S.C. Governor’s Mansion with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) has unveiled Forest Acres (S.C.) driver Jordan Anderson’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) paint scheme for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway, May 7-9.



In a press conference hosted by President of Darlington Raceway, Kerry Tharp, at the historic South Carolina Governor’s Mansion in Columbia (S.C.) saw Anderson along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette lift the cover on the 1982 Larry McReynolds led, Mark Martin driven throwback scheme Anderson will race for the NCWTS LiftKits4Less.com 200, Friday, May 7.









“Growing up in Forest Acres just a few miles from here. It is a surreal feeling to be invited to the Governor’s Mansion. I would like to extend a large thank you to NASCAR, Kerry Tharp of Darlington Raceway, and Gov. Henry McMaster for the invitation to unveil my special throwback paint scheme for the LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington with them." Stated Anderson.



“This scheme is a tribute to my future father-in-law Larry McReynolds as this is what the car looked like when he made his NASCAR Cup Crew Chief debut at Pocono Raceway in 1982 with a young Mark Martin behind the wheel. We all know Larry’s deep love of his home state of Alabama so I am happy to have Rusty’s Off Road an Alabama company as a part of the race weekend with us”











Rusty’s Off Road is family owned and operated industry leader in Off Road 4x4 products. Located in Rainbow City, Alabama Rusty’s specializes in JEEP specialty accessories.



With a presence on the hood of the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado, Lunch Time Investments, LLC. based in Columbia brings another South Carolina based connection to the Darlington Throwback Weekend.



Founder and CEO, Nicholas Sambenedetto holds a passion for helping others and has created that into a full-time job mentoring individuals and companies in how to invest, how to purchase/store cryptocurrency, and additionally offer consulting services.



