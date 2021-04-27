Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

After some tough luck earlier in the year, how important was it for you and your team to have a top-5 finish at Richmond?

“It was definitely big getting that top five at Richmond. We’ve definitely had some horrible luck at the beginning of this season. I feel like things are starting to turn around and work in our favor. We’re going to start chipping away at it.”

As a young driver with no practice or qualifying, how much does it help going back to tracks you’ve already raced at?

“Considering I’ve already been to Kansas once in a Truck and that there is no practice here again, it’s going to be a big help that I was there last year. We were really strong. We are coming back with the same setup, so I’m really excited to get my Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra out there and park it in victory lane!”

How does Kansas compare to the other 1.5-mile tracks you’ve raced at?