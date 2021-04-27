Raphael Lessard Back on Track at Kansas Speedway

Raphael Lessard will take part at the Kansas Speedway in the seventh NCWTS race of the 2021 season aboard the #24 Canac | Richelieu Hardware Silverado after two races on slower tracks at Bristol and Richmond. The Kansas layout is a typical NASCAR high speed 1.5-mile D-shaped oval with a 20-degree banking in the corners. This type of track allows the trucks to reach an average speed of 179 mph (288 km/h) and Raphael is now comfortable with those high speeds given his growing experience on this type of track. Raphael Lessard's fans will be honoured with a logo on the truck to thank them for their support since the beginning of the adventure.

In only his second full season in NASCAR trucks, Raphael Lessard now knows how to control his machine in the turbulence at high speeds, how to protect his position while studying the behaviour of the drivers around him, and how to set up his overtaking moves according to his anticipation of the situation unfolding before him. The 2020 season and the beginning of 2021 have allowed him to become a driver who is now in contention for top-10 finishes and even a win at every outing in his GMS Racing-prepared truck.

Raphael Lessard Talks About Kansas Speedway

“I'm ready for Kansas! I liked the track when we raced there in 2020. There is a lot of room on the track, and we can drive high or low on the banking. We run at full throttle for a long time there so we need perfect traction in the rear so we can open the throttle as early as possible on corner exits. The track is very technical in terms of aerodynamics and you have to plan your overtaking carefully so you can pass the other truck in one quick sweep and not lose time. My last race on a 1.5-mile track was at Atlanta this past March. I am sure that my Canac | Richelieu Hardware truck will be in the mix for a top-10 finish with a good chance of a podium,” explained Raphael Lessard.

"We will display a logo on the Canac | Richelieu Hardware truck to thank our supporters during the race. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our supporters, who have made this adventure possible over the years. NASCAR racing gets more intense every year and I owe a big thank you to all of you for your help!” added Raphael Lessard.

Raphael Lessard and the NCWTS

After five (5) races in NASCAR trucks in 2019, Raphael Lessard competed in all 23 races of the NCWTS in 2020, his first full season at that level. His first 10 races of 2020 served him well as he worked hard with a professional team, and against seasoned drivers.

He learned more advanced driving techniques from these experienced drivers as well as from his spotter: learning new track quickly without a pre-race test or qualifying session, watching their driving trajectories and test new ones for himself as the track changes over the course of the race, managing downforce and turbulence, overtaking more effectively and protecting your position in the race, adapting to handling defects and adjusting his driving during a run, communicating effectively with the team during a run to describe any problems, managing front/rear braking distribution during a run, managing tire wear to optimize their performance at the end of the race and working in unison with team members during a pit stop.

The effects of this learning were clearly visible over the second half of the 2020 season, as Raphael Lessard caught and worked his way to the leaders several times to put himself in a position to win, as he did at Talladega, and accumulating four top-5 and seven top-10 finishes over the course of the season.

Raphael Lessard career highlights

Right from his start on the track at age 11, Raphael Lessard has raced throughout the Eastern Canada and then on to the United States, establishing a solid reputation as a driver to watch along the way.

In 2020, the young Beauceron decided to leap into professional racing and competed in all 23 races of the NCWTS series (formerly the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series). In 28 starts (five in 2019) in NCWTS trucks, Raphael Lessard has won one race, finished four times in the top-5 (two podiums), and nine times in the top-10, giving him an average finish of 14.5.

In 2019, Raphael Lessard led 83 race laps, finished twice in the top-5 and three times in the top-10 in three starts in the ARCA Menards Series. He earned a win, a top five and two top10 finishes in the NASCAR Pinty's series. His NASCAR Pinty's series win came on his home track, Autodrome Chaudière in Vallée-Jonction (Quebec, Canada), on June 29, after leading 153 of 300 laps on the way to an emotional win.

He also won two important Super Late Model Series races in 2018, including the U.S. National Short Track Championship at Bristol Motor Speedway in May, and the ARCA/CRA Super Series Red Bud 400 race at Anderson Speedway in July.

In 2016, Raphael Lessard won the CARS Tour Super Late Model Championship after recording four wins, one pole, leading 157 laps and finishing with eight top-five and nine top-ten finishes out of 10 races.

RLR PR