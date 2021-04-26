Chase Briscoe Returns to Roper Racing at Kansas Speedway

After a top-5 finish for Roper Racing in Bristol, Chase Briscoe will once again pilot the Preferred Industrial Contractors/ CarQuest Auto Parts Ford F-150 at Kansas Speedway. Briscoe and Roper Racing Crew Chief Shane Whitbeck worked well together at Bristol and are excited to put the truck to the test at an intermediate racetrack. Team owner Cory Roper is thrilled to have Chase back behind the wheel. “I am excited to have Chase Briscoe back in our Preferred Industrial Contractors/ CarQuest F150. Having Chase pilot our truck on a mile and a half will give us some great feedback on our intermediate track program. I can’t thank Chase enough for jumping in and helping this team get better. We will be bringing him the best truck we can prepare to give him every opportunity to run up front.”

Briscoe echoes the excitement from Roper, “I’m excited to get back with the Roper guys, we had a great run on the dirt and I’m excited to see where their stuff is on the pavement side and help them try to evaluate where they stack up. I’m honored that they asked me to do it as I had a blast racing with them at Bristol and I’m sure it will be the same at Kansas.”

Roper Racing PR