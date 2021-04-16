Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): MasterTech

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: 31st

2021 Owner Points Position: 12th

ToyotaCare 250 Starting Position: 22nd (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 10

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back mainstay driver Kris Wright who returns to the driving duties of the No. 02 MasterTech Chevrolet Silverado after missing the last two events at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt due to COVID-19 protocols.

I Am Number Four: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway for his fourth career start.

In addition to his two Truck Series races this season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Wright made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Welcome Aboard: For the sixth Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes MasterTech as the primary marketing partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the ToyotaCare 250.

For over 19 years, the MasterTech Vehicle Protection Program ® has shielded drivers from the rising cost of vehicle repairs that are over and above the manufacturer’s limited warranty and any applicable powertrain limited warranties.

This elite service contract program can be tailored to meet your driving needs while providing affordable options to meet your budget.

Short Track Debut: Wright, a native of Wexford, Pa. will make his short-track Truck Series debut at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Apr. 17.

Despite no prior short track starts in Trucks, he does have three short track starts in the ARCA Menards Series with two top-10 finishes including a seventh-place finish in the Zinsser Smart Coat 200 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Mo. last September.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the highly anticipated Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Daniel Suárez returned to the series’ aboard the No. 02 GoPro Motorplex | AMR Motorplex Chevrolet.

After Mother Nature canceled the heat races, Suarez started the race mid-pack in 26th but utilized the 150-lap race to move forward and finish a respectable lead lap 17th.

Suárez was utilizing the Truck Series for the NASCAR Cup Series highly anticipated Food City Dirt Race where he earned a season-high fourth place just hours after climbing from his Young’s Motorsports truck.

Solid Start For Young’s Motorsports: With 17 races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a comfortable 12th place in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

Wright started the season off with a strong top-15 finish in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, driver Kaz Grala’s eighth-place performance at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course and respectable runs at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team Young’s Motorsports team gained two positions with Suarez’s top-20 finish at Bristol.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 MasterTech Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 128th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 127 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer has just one start as crew chief at Richmond’s 0.875-mile oval. Last year, he guided Austin Wayne Self to a 14th place run after starting 17th.

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Returning To The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: “I am feeling great and ready to get back to the track with my Young’s Motorsports Truck Series team this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

“I want to thank Josh (Berry) and Daniel (Suarez) for the support with the No. 02 program the last two races. I hope we are able to continue with the momentum with those races on Saturday afternoon.”

On Richmond Raceway: “I always enjoy short track racing and thrilled to make my first Truck Series start on a smaller track this weekend.