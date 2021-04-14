Howie DiSavino III readies Truck Series debut at Richmond Raceway

The anticipation is nearly over for Howie DiSavino III who will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) in Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



Richmond is more than just a debut for the recently turned 20-year-old upcoming sensation.



It’s an opportunity and audition at the same time.



The sixth Truck Series race of the season is nestled just 18 miles south of DiSavino’s hometown of Chesterfield, Va., and the stands will be packed this weekend with plenty of support from friends to family and marketing partners.



“I’ve been looking forward to Richmond ever since we made the announcement a couple of weeks ago and I can’t believe it’s almost here,” said DiSavino who most recently competed in the ARCA Menards Series season opener for fellow Truck Series team AM Racing.



“This opportunity is a huge blessing but also the biggest opportunity of my life and I will do everything I can to make sure we come out of Richmond on Saturday afternoon with a lot of positivity on our side.”



To prepare himself to negotiate Richmond’s 0.875-mile short track, DiSavino has been studying film, photos and even spending a lot of time iRacing – hoping his hard work behind the scenes will prove to be beneficial for the 250-lap race.



“I’ve been diligently doing everything I possibly can to get myself ready for Richmond,” added DiSavino.



“I’ve spent a lot of time on YouTube, looking at photos, talking to other drivers who have raced at Richmond and so on. Without practice or qualifying, my first laps at Richmond will be when that green flag drops.



“That can be challenging for any driver – but as a team we accept and are ready to conquer the challenge.”



Longtime DiSavino partners KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning will serve as the primary marketing partners on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado in the doubleheader weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series.



“I cannot thank my primary partners KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning enough for this opportunity and I hope it opens the door to do some more Truck Series racing throughout the 2021 season.”



In addition to KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Azalea D Realty, Q Barbeque Richmond and MassMutual Greater Richmond will serve as associate marketing partners on DiSavino’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado.



To help kickoff his NASCAR debut weekend, DiSavino will join his No. 3 KEES Vacations | Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning Chevrolet Silverado at Q Barbeque Richmond (13800 Fribble Way, Midlothian, Va. 23112) beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thurs., April 15 in a fundraiser benefiting ASK Childhood Cancer Center.



Former winning NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson will guide DiSavino around Richmond as his spotter.



Additional details on DiSavino’s 2021 program are forthcoming.



For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Twitter (@hdisavino) and Instagram (HowieDiSavino).



The ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the sixth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Apr. 17, 2021 shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



Howie DiSavino III Racing PR