The Pete Store Returns as Primary Partner with Todd Gilliland at Richmond Raceway

The Pete Store, a network of Peterbilt truck dealerships and a dedicated partner of Front Row Motorsports (FRM), will show off their colors and brand with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team this Saturday afternoon at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



With locations spanning the Eastern United States, The Pete Store offers sales, service, leasing, parts, and financing of quality Peterbilt trucks. A recipient of numerous awards, including Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016 and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with a track record for quality support.



“Front Row Motorsports has experienced a lot of success this season and we wanted to show our support for Todd in his efforts to win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” said Greg Arscott, President of The Pete Store. “We are looking forward to seeing The Pete Store return to the No. 38 truck at Richmond Raceway and wish Todd and the team the best of luck.”



The Pete Store recently announced the completed purchase of Palm Peterbilt Truck Centers, a truck dealer group with six locations in South Florida including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Clewiston, and Fort Myers. The acquisition extends the company’s footprint to include eight states, 24 locations, and 1,500 miles of Service coverage on the East Coast.



“I love our Peterbilt transporter and that’s all thanks to The Pete Store,” said Gilliland. “So, it’s cool to have them join our truck series program again this season. I think we have a good chance to give them a great finish on Saturday. We’re working hard on our program and are spending a lot of time preparing for Richmond. I think our truck will be fast and I know it will look great.”



Saturday's 250-lap race at the Richmond Raceway will be televised live on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET. About The Pete Store The Pete Store, LLC is a commercial truck dealer group with locations from Massachusetts to Florida. An exclusive dealer of Peterbilt heavy and medium-duty trucks, they provide a range of services to the trucking industry including Parts, Service, Sales, Body Shops, Leasing, Rental, and Financing. To learn more about The Pete Store visit www.thepetestore.com



FRM PR