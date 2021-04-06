Ryan Truex’s Marquis Chevrolet to Honor Make-A-Wish at Richmond Raceway

Ryan Truex and the No. 40 Marquis®Chevrolet will carry the Make-A-Wish®colors in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 17.

In celebration of 900 wishes granted in partnership with Make-A-Wish, the Marquis No. 40 Chevrolet will bear the names of all 900 wish kids—from Andrea to Viera—on the truck bed. Over 20 years ago, Andrea’s wish for a hot tub inspired the enduring partnership between Marquis and Make-A-Wish. Andrea’s signature graces both doors, and eight-year-old Viera’s wish marks this 900thmilestone. In honor of World Wish Day on April 29th, 2021 please donate at wish.org/promotions.

“It’s both an honor and a privilege to have Marquis and Make-A-Wish America on board with me at Richmond,” said Ryan Truex, driver of the No. 40 Marquis/Make-A-Wish America Chevrolet Silverado. “This partnership with Marquis and Make-A-Wish started over 20 years ago with a wish for 15-year-old Andrea, who was diagnosed with leukemia and wanted to remedy her joint pain with hydrotherapy. Today, over 900 wishes have been granted - 900 lives changed - thanks to Marquis and their network of dealers.”

While it is Truex’s first start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway, the 29-year-old driver is no stranger to the track, with seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit at the .75-mile track. In those seven starts, Truex has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Truex also has three NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit, with his most recent coming in 2014.

To help raise money for Make-A-Wish, a limited-edition hero card, autographed by Truex, is now available. All proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish. A limited supply of cards is available, so fans are encouraged to get one before supplies run out. Shop online.

“Everyone is familiar with the great work that Make-A-Wish does, and our race team is honored to be a part of honoring them and these special children,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports general manager. “Our entire organization is working hard to build great Chevrolets that will perform well on track and make the Kids and Make-A-Wish proud.”

In addition, to celebrate its 900th wish, Marquis is offering $900 off the three-person Crown Spirit hot tub at participating Marquis Dealers. Limitations apply. For details contact your local Dealer. Offer ends April 30, 2021 with final delivery by December 17, 2021. Download the coupon.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take the green flag at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR