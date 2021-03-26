Young’s Motorsports Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race Team Preview

|
|
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): EcoTwist Clean
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
2021 Driver Points Position: 29th
2021 Owner Points Position: 33rd
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Debut: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will be one of 45 drivers vying for a spot in Saturday night’s inaugural Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Mar. 27, 2021.
Atlanta Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 200 Race Recap: In the fourth Truck Series race of the season, Boyd started 25th but struggled to find the balance in his No. 20 Credit MRI Chevrolet Silverado throughout the 130-lap race and finished a disappointing 33rd.
2021 Partner Debut: This weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcome EcoTwist Clean as the primary partner for Boyd’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.
EcoTwist Clean, based in Matthews, NC, is the first manufacturer to produce both an eco-friendly and effective laundry detergent. With over 30 years in the industry, founder, Sean Stanley, developed EcoTwist’s proprietary Odor Release Technology™ to fully release and remove the odor-causing bacteria from fabric.
In addition to providing customers with a clean, safe, and effective laundry detergent, EcoTwist Clean also strives to support local communities through charitable giving, continuing its mission of intentionally focusing on people – not profits.
EcoTwist is currently available in Food City and coming soon to Randall’s, Tom Thumb and select Albertsons stores.
For more information or to shop online visit ecotwistclean.com.
The Format: Saturday night’s field will consist of 40 trucks.
35 trucks will earn a spot based on their points earned in the qualifying races (qualifying race finish points + passing points). Four additional provisional spots will be awarded to the top four trucks in 2021 Truck Series owners’ points who have not already earned a spot in the race.
The final provisional will go to the most recent past champion. If one does not exist, it will go to the next highest truck in Truck Series owner points.
To The Point(s): Entering Bristol, Boyd sits 29th in the championship standings.
Just 25 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Derek Kraus with 18 races remaining this season.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 33rd in the NCWTS owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 51 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On Bristol Dirt: “I have only ran karts on dirt a couple of times. Excited to get to Bristol and play in the mud. My guys at Young’s Motorsports are all pumped up and we are ready to get out there and down to business.”
On Partnering With EcoTwist Clean: “I never thought I’d be talking about doing laundry publicly. I sit in a hot race car for hours. I work out daily. My clothes need to get clean not just sprayed with a scent.
“EcoTwist works for my clothes and their logo looks amazing on a race truck!”
Youngs Motorsport PR