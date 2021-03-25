Roper Racing Bristol Dirt Pre Race

No. 04 Tex-A-Con Cut Stone News and Notes
- Briscoe Going for it All: Chase Briscoe will be competing for Roper Racing in the No. 04 Tex-A-Con Cut Stone/Huffy Ford F-150 this weekend for the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
o Briscoe’s last Truck Series start came at Eldora Speedway in 2019 where he finished 7th.
- Tex-A-Con Cut Stone: Briscoe will be carrying Tex-A-Con Cut Stone on the No. 04 Ford F-150 this weekend. Tex-A-Con serves as a professional limestone fabricator in Indiana.
- Huffy: Briscoe will also be carrying Huffy Corporation on the side of the Ford F-150 this weekend. Follow #ChaseTheRide for exclusive offers.
- First Dirt Race: This race will be the first ever dirt race that Roper Racing has competed in since they entered NASCAR.
- Points: Roper Racing comes into Bristol 32nd in the Camping World Truck Series owner points.
- Race Info: The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 27th, 2021. The race will have live coverage on FS1, Sirius XM Radio Ch. 90, and MRN Radio.
Cory Roper: “I’m beyond excited to have Chase Briscoe pilot the Roper Racing Team Ford for the Bristol Dirt Race. It wasn’t a hard decision to make when Chase came to us about this opportunity. To have someone like Chase drive for our small team and represent our partners is a huge honor. I look forward to being behind the wheel in Richmond and continuing our strong start to the 2021 season.”
Chase Briscoe: “Really excited to climb in the 04 for the Roper Racing guys. Should be an awesome way to kickoff the weekend in Bristol. Hopefully we can park the Tex-A-Con Cut Stone/Huffy Bicycles truck in victory lane.”
Briscoe’s Career Camping World Truck Series Stats
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
25
|
2
|
11
|
16
|
5
|
435
|
6.3
|
8.1
Roper Racing PR