Roper Racing Bristol Dirt Pre Race

No. 04 Tex-A-Con Cut Stone News and Notes

  • Briscoe Going for it All: Chase Briscoe will be competing for Roper Racing in the No. 04 Tex-A-Con Cut Stone/Huffy Ford F-150 this weekend for the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

o   Briscoe’s last Truck Series start came at Eldora Speedway in 2019 where he finished 7th.

  • Tex-A-Con Cut Stone: Briscoe will be carrying Tex-A-Con Cut Stone on the No. 04 Ford F-150 this weekend.  Tex-A-Con serves as a professional limestone fabricator in Indiana.
  • Huffy: Briscoe will also be carrying Huffy Corporation on the side of the Ford F-150 this weekend. Follow #ChaseTheRide for exclusive offers.
  • First Dirt Race: This race will be the first ever dirt race that Roper Racing has competed in since they entered NASCAR.
  • Points: Roper Racing comes into Bristol 32nd in the Camping World Truck Series owner points.
  • Race Info: The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 27th, 2021.  The race will have live coverage on FS1, Sirius XM Radio Ch. 90, and MRN Radio.

Cory Roper: “I’m beyond excited to have Chase Briscoe pilot the Roper Racing Team Ford for the Bristol Dirt Race.  It wasn’t a hard decision to make when Chase came to us about this opportunity.  To have someone like Chase drive for our small team and represent our partners is a huge honor.  I look forward to being behind the wheel in Richmond and continuing our strong start to the 2021 season.”

Chase Briscoe: “Really excited to climb in the 04 for the Roper Racing guys.  Should be an awesome way to kickoff the weekend in Bristol.  Hopefully we can park the Tex-A-Con Cut Stone/Huffy Bicycles truck in victory lane.”

Briscoe’s Career Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Poles

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

25

2

11

16

5

435

6.3

8.1

Roper Racing PR

