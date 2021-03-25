Caregility Honors Nurses from Mary Washington Healthcare at Bristol NASCAR Cup Series Race

Caregility, a company dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform, will leverage its motorsports partnerships to honor the nurses from Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) during this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. As part of the Caregility Cares program, the name “MWHC Nurses” will appear over the passenger-side window of the Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet driven by Corey LaJoie for the 250-lap dirt race at Bristol.

MWHC, a 120-year old institution that has emerged into a modern not-for-profit regional healthcare system with two hospitals, three emergency rooms, and over 40 outpatient facilities and wellness services, is a partner of Caregility’s, utilizing the Caregility Virtual Care Platform to bring healthcare services to their patients. Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the nurses at MWHC came together to form a plan to safely care for their patients. As hospitalizations increased, the nurses adapted to continue providing excellent care while also creating additional capacity to ensure everyone needing care in their community was able to receive it. With their focus on their patients, the MWHC nurses have worked diligently to administer Covid-19 vaccinations to over 70,000 members of their local communities at the MWHC vaccine clinic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has produced nearly daily challenges in the healthcare industry and the nurses at MWHC have risen to the challenge every step of the way,” said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. “We’re proud to be able to recognize their efforts and are excited to see them honored on the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Corey LaJoie.”

The multi-faceted Caregility Cares program not only honors the individuals who work tirelessly to care for, protect and restore the health of patients impacted by the Coronavirus, but also works to provide scholarships through the Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarship Program. This year, five aspiring healthcare workers will be granted $5,000 to aid in their pursuit of higher education degrees in the field of medicine. Applications for the initial round of scholarships are due by May 31, 2021. Current healthcare workers and their family members who are interested in the scholarship program can learn more and apply here.

Caregility PR