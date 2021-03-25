Carson Hocevar to Pay Tribute to Bryan Clauson in Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Carson Hocevar will run a special paint scheme honoring Bryan Clauson in this weekend’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"Bryan Clauson was a hero of mine and I got a chance to learn from him in quarter midgets,” said Hocevar. “I really look at how big of an impact he had on the racing community and how he handled himself on and off the track."

Hocevar first met Clauson as a young racer, while in quarter midgets. Clauson and his father Tim helped Hocevar through the years, which Hocevar credits with helping him to become a better race car driver. Bryan and Tim helped Hocevar the first time he raced on dirt, which Hocevar says he remembers like yesterday.

Through the first four races of the season, Hocevar leads the Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings, on the strength one top-five and three top-15 finishes. The 18-year-old driver’s best finish of the year was a fifth-place result in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“Carson has really impressed me with how quickly he picks up each track that he visits for the first time, and I’m confident that will continue into this weekend,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager, Cody Efaw, who also serves as Hocevar’s crew chief. “I have to remind myself often that Carson is only 18-years-old because of the maturity that he carries himself with. I know this paint scheme is really special to him – we are honored to carry Bryan’s logo, and hope to make him proud.”

Hocevar’s No. 42 Chevrolet will carry a blue and white paint scheme that resembles a scheme that Clauson competed with in 2008, in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The No. 42 Chevrolet will also carry familiar partners Scott’s and GM Parts Now.

Scott’s Sport Cards, Coins & Jewelry carries the largest selection of high-quality estate jewelry, rare coins, and anything in between in Southwest Michigan. Since 1972, Scott Hocevar has been collecting, buying, and selling gold and silver jewelry, coins, and bullion. Having earned a reputation for offering fair prices, working with Scott’s allows customers to be confident that they are getting the best, most current prices available when buying gold and silver, estate jewelry, and sports memorabilia.

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

“I’m really excited to get our Truck on track,” said Hocevar. “I know this will definitely be a unique challenge, so we will be using the practice time we get to acclimate to the track as much as possible. I’m confident in the Chevrolet our team has prepared, and ready to tackle the challenge.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be on track Friday, March 26 for practice, and will race on Saturday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR