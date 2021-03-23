GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Bristol Dirt Preview

Notes:

- Dirt details: Sheldon Creed has four Camping World Trucks starts on dirt with a best finish of second in the Eldora Dirt Derby in 2019. Creed's dirt background includes the Lucas Oil Offroad Racing Series, Speed Energy Stadium Trucks, the world-famous Dakar Rally and the acclaimed Baja 100-. He was a gold medalist in Stadium Super Trucks at X-Games Austin in 2015 and won the ARCA West race at the LVMS Dirt Track in 2018.

- Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 021 this weekend in Bristol.This chassis finished inside the top-10 four times at Eldora from 2016-2019, most notably a second-place finish for Creed in 2019 and a win for Kyle Larson in 2016.

- Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has one win as crew chief in a dirt race in the Camping World Trucks with Kyle Larson at Eldora in 2016 and finished second at Eldora with Creed in 2019. Stankiewicz has one win as a crew chief on a dirt track in the ARCA Menards Series in 2015 at DuQuoin and won at the LVMS Dirt Track with Creed in 2018 in the ARCA West Series.

Quote:

"I'm really excited to get back to dirt racing, it's a style of racing I know well. It's a new track for everybody, but I'm confident in myself and my team and I think this will be a good week for us to try to make up some points on the championship lead."