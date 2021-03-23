Chandler Smith - No. 18 JBL Tundra Camping World Trucks Bristol Dirt Race Preview

Mr. Smith Goes Dirt Racing: Chandler Smith and the No. 18 JBL team tackle the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. For Smith, who cut his racing teeth on pavement, it will be his first start in any on a dirt track. Knowing that he didn’t have any dirt experience, the 18-year-old rookie headed to Cherokee (S.C.) Speedway earlier this month and turned over 400 laps in a Sportsman Late Model in order to prepare for this race. Smith will also get two 50-minute practice sessions on Friday and a 15-lap heat race on Saturday to dial in his JBL Tundra before Saturday night’s 150-lap race. While the lineups for the heat races will be determined by a random draw, the starting grid for the race will be determined by a formula that weighs finishing position plus positions gained during each heat race. Drivers finishing first in their heats earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place earns eight and so forth. Additionally, drivers earn one passing point for each position gained in their heat; there are no points deductions or “negative points” for drivers who lose positions in their heats. One other noticeable difference you will see during Saturday’s race is that there will not be live pit stops. The only time that teams will be permitted to change tires, add fuel or work on their vehicles will be during the stage breaks. Scoring will be frozen during stage breaks, but those who elect not to pit will be scored ahead of those who elect to hit pit road during the break for the ensuing restart. While this will be the first dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Camping World Truck Series, the series competed at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio from 2013 to 2019. Kyle Busch Motorsports captured two victories at Eldora. Darrell Wallace Jr. led a race-high 97 laps en route to victory in the 2014 event and Christopher Bell led a race-high 106 laps in his 2015 triumph. The truckers will race a second dirt race July 9 at Knoxville (Iowa) Speedway. Smith is coming of a disappointing race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) in Hampton, Ga. The Georgia native, who grew up racing on the quarter-mile track at AMS, suffered a parts failure in his first career NASCAR start at his home state track and after two trips to pit road to fix it under green-flag conditions was relegated to a 35 th -place finish. The poor finish caused Smith to fall six spots to 11 th in the Camping World Truck Series championship standings. He also fell to second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, where he trails Carson Hocevar by one point. Smith has been awarded the rookie of the race award in two of the four events this season. The Toyota Development Driver has finished inside the top five in eight of his 20 career Camping World Truck Series starts, including a career-best runner-up finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2019. Veteran crew chief Danny Stockman will call the shots for Smith and the No. 18 team this season. Stockman led the No. 51 team to four wins in his first season atop the pit box at KBM in 2020. He came to the organization with experience as a crew chief in all three national series, including a Truck Series championship with Austin Dillon in 2011 and an XFINITY Series championship with Dillon in 2013. Stockman has crew chiefed one NASCAR dirt race, a fifth-place finish with Ty Dillon in the 2014 race at Eldora. JBL, the authority in engineering superior sound, will be the primary sponsor for the No. 18 team this week at the Bristol dirt race and at the series next stop April 17 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Safelite AutoGlass - the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services – returns to Smith’s Tundra May 1at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.