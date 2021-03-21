Kyle Busch Dominates Atlanta To Score 60th Career Truck Victory

What does winning, especially the way you did today, do for you mentally?

“It’s just a great opportunity to race in great stuff with KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports), Cessna and Beechcraft. This Toyota Tundra was awesome. I can’t say enough about my guys, everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports. They do such a great job with a lot of hard work. Without their preparation and dedication, we wouldn’t be as successful as we’ve been as an organization. It’s great to get back to Victory Lane. It’s cool to get back to Victory Lane in Billy Ballew’s (former NCWTS team owner) backyard here in Atlanta. We carried the Billy Ballew Motorsports decal today. If you need a deal on a sweet used car, go see him in Dawsonville. All of the Chase Elliott fans want to go there, but tell them that I sent ya.”

What contributions has Marty Lindley made to Kyle Busch Motorsports thus far?