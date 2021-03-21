DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 14th Finish: 19th Gray rolled off for the 130 lap race from the 14th position and maintained his spot for the opening 15 circuits until the competition caution waved. The No. 15 team stayed out and relinquished seven positions to drivers with fresh tires during the latter half of the opening stage and finished 21st.

At the stage break, the team opted to pit for tires, fuel, air pressure and trackbar adjustments and started 13th for Stage 2.

Gray battled around the 14th position for the first half of the second stage, but battled loose handling conditions over the long run and faded to finish 18th at the end of Stage 2. He pitted for tires, fuel and further trackbar adjustments under the second stage break.

The No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 restarted the final stage in 15th and held steady around the top-15 before pitting from 14th on lap 98 under green flag conditions for the final pit stop of the race. Gray would rejoin the field in 25th and battle back to 19th before the checkered flag waved.