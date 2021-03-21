DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, Mar 20 26
DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Built Ford Tough F-150

Start: 28th

Finish: 21st

  • Deegan started Stage 1 from the 28th spot and was in 27th when the competition caution came out on lap 15. The rookie driver reported her Ford F-150 was a little bit loose. She didn’t visit pit road and restarted 21st. During the Stage 1 break on lap 30 Deegan pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments.
  • The entire length of Stage 2 ran under green and during the break Deegan reported her F-150 needed more stability earlier in the run. She pitted for service from 25th and returned to the track 20th. 
  • With 50 laps to go in the final stage, Deegan was running 25th. With about 25 laps to go in the race, Deegan made a scheduled green-flag pit stop for fuel and four tires. She returned to the track in the top-25 and worked her way up to 21st before the completion of the race.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 14th

Finish: 19th

  • Gray rolled off for the 130 lap race from the 14th position and maintained his spot for the opening 15 circuits until the competition caution waved. The No. 15 team stayed out and relinquished seven positions to drivers with fresh tires during the latter half of the opening stage and finished 21st.
  • At the stage break, the team opted to pit for tires, fuel, air pressure and trackbar adjustments and started 13th for Stage 2.
  • Gray battled around the 14th position for the first half of the second stage, but battled loose handling conditions over the long run and faded to finish 18th at the end of Stage 2. He pitted for tires, fuel and further trackbar adjustments under the second stage break.
  • The No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 restarted the final stage in 15th and held steady around the top-15 before pitting from 14th on lap 98 under green flag conditions for the final pit stop of the race. Gray would rejoin the field in 25th and battle back to 19th before the checkered flag waved.
 

Bill Lester, No. 17 Camping World Ford F-150

Start: 31st

Finish: 36th

  • Lester started 31st in his first Truck Series start since 2007 and was 37th when the competition caution was displayed on lap 15. Lester went on to complete Stage 1 in 38th.
  • In Stage 2, Lester continued to maneuver his way around the mile-and-a-half track and completed it in 38th.
  • With 50 laps to go in the final stage, Lester was 38th. The final stage remained under green and Lester made a green-flag pit stop with just over 25 laps to go and ultimately finished 36th.

 
 

Next event: Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

