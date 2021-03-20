Young’s Motorsports FR8 Auctions 200 Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Josh Berry

Primary Partner(s): Kris Wright Racing

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Owner Points Position: 10th

FR8 Auctions 200 Starting Position: 18 th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 18

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Get Well Soon: Young’s Motorsports announced on Friday that driver Kris Wright will not participate in Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 200 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chevrolet driver and current NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Josh Berry will pilot the No. 02 Kris Wright Racing Chevrolet Silverado as a replacement.

Double Duty: Berry will pull double duty this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In addition to piloting the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports, shortly after the conclusion of the Truck Series race, Berry will compete in the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race for JR Motorsports.

Berry has competed in four of the first five Xfinity Series races of 2021 and has maneuvered two top-10 finishes and sits 20 th in the championship standings.

Truckin’ with Berry: Henderson, Tenn. native Josh Berry will make just his second Truck Series start on Saturday. He made his series’ debut in 2016 at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway aboard the No. 71 American Club | RaceTrac Chevrolet for Contreras Motorsports.

After starting 22 nd , Berry hustled his way to a solid 13 th place lead lap finish.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Bucked Up 200 Race Recap: In his Las Vegas Motor Speedway debut, Wright struggled with the balance of his No. 02 iHeart Chevrolet Silverado which left him with a 25 th place finish after starting 15 th .

Strong Start For Young’s Motorsports: Between Wright’s top-15 finish in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and driver Kaz Grala’s eighth-place performance at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, Young’s Motorsports is sitting 10 th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Berry as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 126 th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 125 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has five prior Truck Series races as crew chief at Atlanta with a track-best of second during the 2016 Truck Series season with driver Cameron Hayley.

Josh Berry Pre-Race Quote: