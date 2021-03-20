Young’s Motorsports FR8 Auctions 200 Team Preview

Saturday, Mar 20 41
Young’s Motorsports FR8 Auctions 200 Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
Driver: Josh Berry
 
Primary Partner(s): Kris Wright Racing
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis
 
2021 Owner Points Position: 10th
 
FR8 Auctions 200 Starting Position: 18th (Based on event formula)
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 18
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Get Well Soon: Young’s Motorsports announced on Friday that driver Kris Wright will not participate in Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 200 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway after testing positive for COVID-19.
 
Chevrolet driver and current NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Josh Berry will pilot the No. 02 Kris Wright Racing Chevrolet Silverado as a replacement.
 
Double Duty: Berry will pull double duty this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In addition to piloting the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports, shortly after the conclusion of the Truck Series race, Berry will compete in the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race for JR Motorsports.
 
Berry has competed in four of the first five Xfinity Series races of 2021 and has maneuvered two top-10 finishes and sits 20th in the championship standings.
 
Truckin’ with Berry: Henderson, Tenn. native Josh Berry will make just his second Truck Series start on Saturday. He made his series’ debut in 2016 at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway aboard the No. 71 American Club | RaceTrac Chevrolet for Contreras Motorsports.
 
After starting 22nd, Berry hustled his way to a solid 13th place lead lap finish.
 
Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Bucked Up 200 Race Recap: In his Las Vegas Motor Speedway debut, Wright struggled with the balance of his No. 02 iHeart Chevrolet Silverado which left him with a 25th place finish after starting 15th.  
 
Strong Start For Young’s Motorsports: Between Wright’s top-15 finish in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and driver Kaz Grala’s eighth-place performance at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, Young’s Motorsports is sitting 10th in the Truck Series owner standings.
 
Calling the Shots: Guiding Berry as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.
 
Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.
 
He will crew chief his 126th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 125 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes to his resume.
 
He has five prior Truck Series races as crew chief at Atlanta with a track-best of second during the 2016 Truck Series season with driver Cameron Hayley.  
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Josh Berry, please visit, JoshBerryRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Josh Berry) and follow him on Twitter (@joshberry).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
Josh Berry Pre-Race Quote:
 
On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I hate the circumstances for Kris (Wright), but thankful that Young’s Motorsports thought about me for this opportunity. Should be a lot of fun. Thank you to Kris and the Young’s Motorsports family for the opportunity and I’m hoping for a great race!” 
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Tate Fogleman
 
Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
 
2021 Driver Points Position: 22nd
 
2021 Owner Points Position: 25th
 
FR8 Auctions 200 Starting Position: 22nd (Based on event formula)
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 17
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Atlanta Motor Speedway Return: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway looking to improve on his track-best 31st place run at the 1.5-mile speedway in June 2020.
 
Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Bucked Up 200 Race Recap: In the third Truck Series race of the season, Fogleman started 20th and hovered inside the top-20 throughout the event’s 134 laps to finish 20th and earn his second consecutive top-20 finish this season.
 
In three Truck Series starts at Las Vegas, Fogleman has been able to deliver three top-20 finishes with 401 of 402 laps completed and an average finish of 18th.
 
Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers will continue a season-long partnership with Solid Rock Carriers as the primary marketing partner of his No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the FR8 Auctions 200.
 
Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.
 
To The Point(s): Entering Atlanta, Fogleman sits 22nd in the championship standings.
 
Just 19 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Raphael Lessard with 19 races remaining this season.
 
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team also secures 25th in the NCWTS owner standings.
 
A Look Back: Even with a worldwide pandemic, Fogleman completed a full 23-race schedule in 2020 earning a best finish of 13th at Michigan International Speedway in August, while also tallying three top-15 and 11 top-20 finishes throughout the seven-month season. 
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:
 
On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I’m optimistic about going to Atlanta this weekend. We did not have the performance we hoped for last June, but I think we have learned a lot as a team since then and we can return and aim for another top-20 finish.”
 
On 2021 Season After Three Races: “We’re steady, but plenty of more work to be done. We have made some gains since Daytona last month, but we have bigger goals and aspirations for this season.
 
“We need to keep delivering these solid finishes and just hope we get better with top-15s and top-10s and so on.
 
“I feel like the communication with Pickle is continuing to get better with each race. We’ll hope for the best at Atlanta and go from there.”  
 
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
Driver: Spencer Boyd
 
Primary Partner(s): Credit MRI
 
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
 
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
 
2021 Driver Points Position: 23rd
 
2021 Owner Points Position: 26th
 
FR8 Auctions 200 Starting Position: 25th (Based on event formula)
 
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 103
 
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
 
Notes of Interest:
 
Atlanta Motor Speedway Return: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will make his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Mar. 20, 2021.
 
In his previous two starts, Boyd earned a track-best 25th place finish in February 2019 and plans to roll the dice to improve on his 27th place effort from 2020.
 
Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Bucked Up 200 Race Recap: In the third Truck Series race of the season, Boyd started 33rd and utilized the 134-lap race to move 11 positions and finish 22nd, his second-best result of the 2021 NCWTS season.
 
The performance was the second-best track effort for Boyd at Las Vegas behind a 20th place finish in the fall of 2019.
 
Fix Now, Pay Later: This weekend at Atlanta, Boyd’s No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado will adorn the primary colors of Credit MRI.
 
For more than a decade Credit MRI has delivered professional credit repair services with its industry-first and only 30 DAY NO FEE GUARANTEE. Simply put if they do not deliver results then you pay nothing. 
 
Whether you are looking to purchase a home, car, RV, jet ski, motorcycle, or simply looking to improve your credit score to lower your current interest rates, Credit MRI is your one-stop credit repair partner.
 
To The Point(s): Entering Atlanta, Boyd sits 23rd in the championship standings.
 
Just 21 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Raphael Lessard with 19 races remaining this season.
 
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 26th in the NCWTS owner standings.
 
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
 
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
 
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 50 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019. 
 
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
 
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 
 
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
 
On Partnering With Credit MRI: I used to sell cars back in my part-time NASCAR days. “I would see many hard-working people unable to get approved for a car because of simple strikes on their credit reports. 
 
“Credit MRI is helping those folks, without charging them upfront, navigate the confusing path of credit recovery. Anything that helps hard-working Americans is high on my list!”
 
Race Information:
 
The FR8 Auctions 200 (130 laps | 200.02 miles) is the fourth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Mar. 20, 2021 shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.  

Young's Motorsports PR

